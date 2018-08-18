Independence Holding (IHC) SVP Sells $44,580.00 in Stock

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) SVP Larry Graber sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $44,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,043.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Larry Graber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Independence alerts:

On Tuesday, August 14th, Larry Graber sold 3,247 shares of Independence stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $121,048.16.

On Monday, June 11th, Larry Graber sold 3,000 shares of Independence stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $108,420.00.

Shares of IHC traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,026. Independence Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,294,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 285,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Independence by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Independence by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 78,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independence by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.