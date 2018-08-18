Independent Research Reiterates “€21.00” Price Target for RWE (RWE)

Independent Research set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a €25.00 ($28.41) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €24.30 ($27.61) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($26.70) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.48 ($25.55).

FRA RWE opened at €21.01 ($23.88) on Tuesday. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.31) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($26.45).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

