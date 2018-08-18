Insider Buying: Community Health Systems (CYH) CFO Acquires $16,650.00 in Stock

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) CFO Thomas J. Aaron acquired 5,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $16,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CYH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,820. The stock has a market cap of $359.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.68. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $199,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 110.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 30,467 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

