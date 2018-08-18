Insider Buying: Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (FC) Insider Purchases 2,700 Shares of Stock

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) insider Sandy Ivan Poklar acquired 2,700 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$35,397.00.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock remained flat at $C$13.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,819. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp has a 12-month low of C$12.14 and a 12-month high of C$13.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments in Canada. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, loan servicing, and advisory services; lending programs comparing construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations investments; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

