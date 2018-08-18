Insider Buying: McClatchy Co (MNI) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 2,500 shares of McClatchy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $22,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get McClatchy alerts:

On Tuesday, July 31st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100 shares of McClatchy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $985.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 500 shares of McClatchy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $4,875.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 1,500 shares of McClatchy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $15,225.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of McClatchy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $51,550.00.

McClatchy stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 1,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,264. McClatchy Co has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -93.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $204.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.59 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in McClatchy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 557,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in McClatchy by 16.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in McClatchy by 31.8% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in McClatchy during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNI shares. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of McClatchy in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McClatchy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

About McClatchy

The McClatchy Company provides news and advertising services in digital and print formats in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram, and The (Durham, NC) Herald-Sun.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for McClatchy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McClatchy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.