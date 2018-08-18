Insider Buying: Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) EVP Buys 20,833 Shares of Stock

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) EVP John Edward Capps bought 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $251,037.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Platform Specialty Products stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.17.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAH. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 1st quarter valued at $50,798,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,966,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,215,000 after buying an additional 4,533,865 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 1st quarter valued at $35,635,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,500,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,378,000 after buying an additional 3,063,275 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on PAH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Platform Specialty Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

