Insider Selling: Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) COO Sells $1,547,495.04 in Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 14,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.41, for a total transaction of $1,547,495.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $105.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.34 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.35. Assurant had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Assurant to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.