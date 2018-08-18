Insider Selling: Athenex Inc (ATNX) Director Sells 43,845 Shares of Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 43,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $724,757.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Song-Yi Zhang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Athenex alerts:

On Tuesday, May 29th, Song-Yi Zhang sold 70,584 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $1,134,284.88.

On Friday, May 25th, Song-Yi Zhang sold 9,592 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $159,323.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. 323,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,048. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -1.44. Athenex Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.90.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter. Athenex had a negative net margin of 136.72% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. equities analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Athenex by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 779,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Athenex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Athenex by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Athenex by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 55,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Athenex by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATNX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.