Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Director Sells 16,958 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Director Roger H. Brown sold 16,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total value of $1,944,404.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,319.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BFAM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.12. 133,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $77.68 and a 1 year high of $116.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.07.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,410,000 after purchasing an additional 288,576 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,233,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,950,000 after purchasing an additional 52,837 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 961,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,905,000 after purchasing an additional 149,255 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,927,000 after purchasing an additional 162,080 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

