Insider Selling: Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) Insider Sells 1,226 Shares of Stock

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) insider Daniel P. Reininga sold 1,226 shares of Lake Shore Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $20,964.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LSBK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 516. The company has a market cap of $104.78 million, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 15.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

