Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $74.23 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,411 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 5.9% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $74,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 35,322 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 278,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 113,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 45,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Alibaba Group to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.51.

NYSE:BABA opened at $172.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $164.10 and a 12 month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

