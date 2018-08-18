International Seaways Inc (INSW) Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $235,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in International Seaways by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in International Seaways by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 3.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. International Seaways Inc has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $605.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.79 and a beta of -0.84.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.74 million. equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

