Intersections (INTX) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media stories about Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intersections earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8956022073493 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Intersections stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 138,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intersections has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.68.

Intersections Company Profile

Intersections Inc provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information.

