Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) and Citigroup (C) Head to Head Survey

Intesa Sanpaolo (NYSE: C) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Citigroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $19.06 billion 2.09 $8.27 billion $2.98 5.05 Citigroup $87.97 billion 2.04 -$6.80 billion $5.33 13.07

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Citigroup. Intesa Sanpaolo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intesa Sanpaolo and Citigroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citigroup 1 9 14 0 2.54

Citigroup has a consensus target price of $82.30, suggesting a potential upside of 18.13%. Given Citigroup’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo 43.25% 13.71% 0.98% Citigroup -5.45% 8.78% 0.88%

Volatility and Risk

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citigroup beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit, e-money, and payment systems; capital markets and investment banking services; and structured finance, as well as transaction banking, trade and export finance, corporate and strategic finance, and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit entities, corporates and financial institutions, private clients and high net worth individuals, commercial networks and institutional clienteles, and other customers. It operates through a network of approximately 4,700 branches in Italy and 1,100 branches in Central Eastern Europe, and the Middle Eastern and North African areas. The company is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is based in New York, New York.

