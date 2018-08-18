Intrexon (XON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intrexon posted wider than expected loss and revenues missed estimates in the second quarter of 2018. We are positive on Intrexon’s efforts to expand through acquisitions, exclusive channel collaborations (ECCs) and joint ventures. Intrexon's expanding portfolio of technologies has enabled it to develop a robust pipeline of candidates in partnership deals targeting a broad range of diseases including cancer Additionally, it announced the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary-Precigen, Inc. as part of its structural alternatives so that it can take better decisions regarding its health business. However, the company largely depends on ECCs and license, and collaboration deals for revenues. Any unfavorable outcome from the development of these might be a major setback and hurt the company’s prospects too.”

Get Intrexon alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Intrexon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrexon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

NYSE XON opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intrexon has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.28). Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 82.17%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Intrexon will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intrexon news, CEO Randal J. Kirk acquired 7,479,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,992.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helen Sabzevari sold 8,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $122,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $363,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XON. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrexon (XON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.