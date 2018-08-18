Investors Buy Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $47.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $27.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.43 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $102.46

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1999 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,663,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 94,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $362,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.