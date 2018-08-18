Investors Sell Shares of Schlumberger (SLB) on Strength (SLB)

Traders sold shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) on strength during trading on Thursday. $52.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $111.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $58.93 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Schlumberger had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Schlumberger traded up $0.20 for the day and closed at $62.49

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 21,872.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,253 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 6,833.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,457,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,195 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,240,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $892,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,461,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,974,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $146,182,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.