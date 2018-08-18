Investors Sell Shares of Walmart (WMT) on Strength (WMT)

Investors sold shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) on strength during trading on Thursday. $810.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $886.48 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $75.73 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Walmart had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Walmart traded up $8.42 for the day and closed at $98.64

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Morningstar set a $91.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $464,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 760,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $63,339,404.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,826,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $1,577,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $271,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

