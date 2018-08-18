Ion Geophysical Corp (IO) Director Buys $635,200.00 in Stock

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $635,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,635.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IO opened at $16.60 on Friday. Ion Geophysical Corp has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $234.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.85.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.45). Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 79.01% and a negative net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. sell-side analysts expect that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ion Geophysical by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 506,791 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ion Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,159,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ion Geophysical by 656.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 268,342 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Ion Geophysical by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 166,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 135,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ion Geophysical by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 128,856 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ion Geophysical to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

