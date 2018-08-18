Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.07

Media coverage about Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ionis Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2950040682104 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 635.50 and a beta of 2.66. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $117.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,087. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.