IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 122.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Paypal by 160.6% during the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 165.3% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter worth about $128,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Craig Hallum set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

In related news, VP Aaron Anderson sold 17,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,505,209.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $481,857.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,943.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,732 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,537 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $92.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

