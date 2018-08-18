IQE (IQE) PT Lowered to GBX 170

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.17) in a research note published on Wednesday. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IQE. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.17) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on IQE from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 115 ($1.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 172.29 ($2.20).

Shares of LON:IQE opened at GBX 103 ($1.31) on Wednesday. IQE has a 1 year low of GBX 45 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 181.50 ($2.32).

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

