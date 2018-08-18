IrishCoin Market Capitalization Tops $167,404.00 (IRL)

IrishCoin (CURRENCY:IRL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, IrishCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. IrishCoin has a total market capitalization of $167,404.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of IrishCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IrishCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IrishCoin Coin Profile

IrishCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2017. IrishCoin’s total supply is 40,097,949 coins and its circulating supply is 35,597,949 coins. IrishCoin’s official Twitter account is @IrishCoin. The official website for IrishCoin is irishcoin.org.

Buying and Selling IrishCoin

IrishCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IrishCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IrishCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IrishCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

