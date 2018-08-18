iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,073 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 696,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 140,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 93,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $136.28 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $142.14.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

