James Hambro & Partners Sells 625 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

James Hambro & Partners reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Money Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $3,990,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on PepsiCo to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

PepsiCo stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

