Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $156,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $169.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $170.05.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

