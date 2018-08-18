Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2018

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 124.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CECO Environmental worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 103.6% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 31.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 26.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $129,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,704.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 26,372 shares of company stock worth $201,803 in the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $8.79 on Friday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $300.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $81.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CECE shares. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

Featured Story: Short Selling

