JD.Com (JD) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Nomura

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price cut by Nomura from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JD.Com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.36.

JD stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,059,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,128,896. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,222.00, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in JD.Com by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.Com by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in JD.Com by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

