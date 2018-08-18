Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 6,380 Shares of Hess Corp. (HES)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 131.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,725,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 34.3% during the first quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,544,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,172,000 after acquiring an additional 394,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,376,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,269,000 after acquiring an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 10.8% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,930,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $71.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 59.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 10,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $696,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $754,121.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,007.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KLR Group cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.79.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

