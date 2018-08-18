John W. Kuo Sells 962 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) SVP John W. Kuo sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total transaction of $104,704.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.21. 674,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,992. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.34 and a twelve month high of $130.29.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,521,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,769,000 after buying an additional 83,657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,458,000 after purchasing an additional 118,604 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,211,000 after purchasing an additional 331,736 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 119,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 640,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,508,000 after purchasing an additional 61,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.13.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.