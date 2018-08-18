Jolley Asset Management LLC Sells 564 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Jolley Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 362.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In related news, Director Glenn F. Tilton acquired 5,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,646.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $1,749,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen set a $110.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.