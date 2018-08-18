Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.24 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,577,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $597,135,000 after buying an additional 363,322 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,473,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $383,832,000 after buying an additional 60,121 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,926,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $292,101,000 after buying an additional 1,282,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,136,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $245,246,000 after buying an additional 1,811,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,084,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $284,369,000 after buying an additional 189,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $69.77 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.32.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 49,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $3,514,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,981. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.