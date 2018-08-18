Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $211,000 Holdings in MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $108,000. Centenus Global Management LP raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,529,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 521.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 463,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 388,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 59.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 75,998 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “$29.34” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NYSE:MDU opened at $28.86 on Friday. MDU Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. analysts predict that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.