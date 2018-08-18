K&S (SDF) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €20.00 ($22.73) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

SDF has been the subject of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Citigroup set a €17.50 ($19.89) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.21 ($25.24).

Get K&S alerts:

ETR:SDF opened at €19.19 ($21.80) on Thursday. K&S has a 1 year low of €18.92 ($21.50) and a 1 year high of €24.74 ($28.11).

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.