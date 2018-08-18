Kandi Technologies Group Inc (KNDI) Insider Purchases $146,472.51 in Stock

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) insider Xiaoming Hu purchased 37,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $146,472.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xiaoming Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, Xiaoming Hu purchased 21,000 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Xiaoming Hu purchased 9,461 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $37,087.12.

NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $216.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 3.25. Kandi Technologies Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

KNDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Kandi Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

