KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.74. KAR Auction Services reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.01 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 11.50%.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 490,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $63.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

In other news, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $552,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 39,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $2,185,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,018 shares of company stock valued at $18,870,786. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth $120,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 1,334.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

