Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (KELYA) Holdings Boosted by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 70.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,325 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86,195 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,169,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after acquiring an additional 78,862 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services Inc. Class A alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KELYA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

KELYA opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.92. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $32.31.

Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. Class A will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

About Kelly Services, Inc. Class A

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.