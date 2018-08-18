Kemper (KMPR) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kemper earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.4611914987166 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of KMPR opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Kemper has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, SVP John Michael Boschelli sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,549,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

