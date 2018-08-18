Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Insider Buys $999,977.94 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever purchased 42,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $999,977.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

