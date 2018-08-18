Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Position Lowered by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 355,117 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,446,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,865 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,255,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,054 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $246,833,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,160,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,322,000 after acquiring an additional 69,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 26.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,532,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $100,508.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,878.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

