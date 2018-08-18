Kion Group (KGX) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.12 ($81.95).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX opened at €57.40 ($65.23) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a one year high of €81.82 ($92.98).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.