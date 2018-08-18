Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of KLIC opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $221.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.80 million. analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,470.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,900 shares of company stock worth $639,000. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,649,000 after acquiring an additional 365,355 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,210,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,284,000 after acquiring an additional 334,857 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,783,000 after acquiring an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,640,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,028,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,742,000 after acquiring an additional 312,798 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.