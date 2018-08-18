Lantronix (LTRX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lantronix earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.7068640891884 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

LTRX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,164. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 million, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of -0.03.

In other news, VP Kevin Yoder sold 30,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,974.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $84,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,074 shares in the company, valued at $957,329.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

