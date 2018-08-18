Larson Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 184.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $117.90. The firm has a market cap of $167.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $50,333,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares in the company, valued at $172,370,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 130,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $14,957,209.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,089.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 710,002 shares of company stock valued at $80,514,432. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.