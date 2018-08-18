Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

LDOS opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $55.05 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.