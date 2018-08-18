LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Director Sells $121,580.00 in Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total value of $121,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 16th, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $102,190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.44. 317,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,938. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $60.22 and a 12-month high of $124.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.08 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 564,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 12.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

