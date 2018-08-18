LOCIcoin Trading Down 34.2% Over Last 7 Days (LOCI)

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One LOCIcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. LOCIcoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and $12,456.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LOCIcoin has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LOCIcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00282380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00153633 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011372 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00031514 BTC.

LOCIcoin Profile

LOCIcoin’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,518,110 tokens. The official website for LOCIcoin is loci.io. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io.

Buying and Selling LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCIcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LOCIcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LOCIcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LOCIcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.