Lorenzo Flores Sells 7,500 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $534,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,396.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of XLNX opened at $71.02 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xilinx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,049 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xilinx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,373 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Xilinx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,704 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Xilinx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 51,156 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

