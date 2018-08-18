Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys Shares of 66,490 Akorn, Inc. (AKRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 66,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKRX. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Akorn by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Akorn by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in Akorn during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Akorn by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Akorn by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akorn alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Akorn from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akorn in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of Akorn stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Akorn, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $33.63.

Akorn Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.