Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

SUPN opened at $44.80 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.01 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,982,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,464.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $3,263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,785.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,144,826. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

